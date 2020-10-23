Jason Roy joins Perth Scorchers for BBL

Left Menu
Perth Scorchers on Friday announced the signing of England's Jason Roy for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

ANI | Perth | Updated: 23-10-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 10:38 IST
Jason Roy (Photo/ Perth Scorchers Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

With over 200 T20 matches to his name, Roy has a wealth of experience and the enviable reputation of a power hitter capable of match-winning brilliance. The explosive opener has devastated new-ball attacks on the international stage with a strike rate of 147.51 across his T20 International career. Roy carved three half-centuries from five innings for Surrey in last month's Vitality Blast T20, including a 47-ball 66 in the Final against Nottinghamshire.

Roy said he cannot wait to help contribute to as many wins as possible. "The Scorchers squad looks very strong, I'm excited to be joining the club. I've heard the environment of the club is awesome and that it's a place where everyone wants to help get the best out of each other," the franchise's official website quoted Roy as saying.

"I can't wait to get amongst the boys and help contribute to as many wins as possible," he added. Apart from Roy, Perth Scorchers also confirmed the signings of WA-contracted pair Joel Paris and Cameron Gannon.

"In more good news for the club, the signatures of WA-contracted pair Joel Paris and Cameron Gannon have also been secured for BBL|10," the statement read. (ANI)

