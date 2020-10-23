Left Menu
Arteta happy with Ozil's 'cheering' during Arsenal's Europa League clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was happy to see Mesut Ozil cheering for the team on social media during the club's Europa League clash against Rapid Wien.

ANI | Vienna | Updated: 23-10-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:18 IST
Mesut Ozil (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Ozil posted a series of tweets during Arsenal's encounter with Rapid Wien on Thursday.

Arsenal managed to secure a 2-1 win over Rapid Wien. David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted a goal each in the match to hand Arsenal a victory. "0-0 so far, but c'mon lads let's try and make sure we take a win back home with us! I'm cheering you on," Ozil tweeted.

"Yessss boys! 1-1!!! @DavidLuiz_4 #COYG #M1O," Ozil wrote in another tweet. He also tweeted, "Aubaaaaaaaaaaa !!!! Good job guys! #UEL."

"This is great! This is what I want from all the players that aren't in our squad. I didn't expect anything different to that, so it's good to hear," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying. Earlier this week, Arsenal had left Ozil out from their Premier League squad for the 2020-21 season. Ozil has spent the past seven years with Arsenal ever since making the switch from Real Madrid in 2013.

Premier League rules clearly state that Arsenal must submit their 25-man squad Tuesday afternoon and the squad must include a maximum of 17 non-homegrown players over the age of 21, Goal.com had reported. Ozil played his last match for Arsenal against West Ham and this was the final match before football was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March. (ANI)

