Kohli, Tendulkar wish Kapil Dev speedy recovery

India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday wished former cricketer Kapil Dev a speedy recovery after the latter underwent an angioplasty earlier in the day. "Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji. @therealkapildev," Kohli tweeted.

Expressing similar sentiments, Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: "Take care @therealkapildev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji." The World Cup-winning captain, Dev, was admitted to a hospital in the early hours of Friday after he complained of chest pain. The hospital, Fortis Escorts Okhla Road, issued a statement saying the former cricketer is currently in ICU and under close supervision.

"Former Indian Cricket captain Kapil Dev, age 62 years, came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on October 23 with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary Angioplasty was performed by Dr Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of the night. Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days," the hospital said in a statement. Several other cricketers wished the legendary sportsman good health and recovery.

"My prayers are with you. hope you get well soon #Kapildev paji," Irfan Pathan wrote. Suresh Raina tweeted: "Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev Sir .. Take care & God Bless."

"Wishing @therealkapildev good health & a speedy recovery. Take care sir!," wrote cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir wrote. (ANI)