I'm on the road to recovery: Kapil Dev thanks everyone for 'overwhelming' support

Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, who was admitted to a hospital due to heart issues on Friday, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support. The former Indian cricketer underwent an angioplasty earlier in the day after he complained of chest pain and was hospitalised in the early hours today.

Dev thanked everyone for the support and said he is on the road to recovery. "Thank you everyone for all the love and concern. I am overwhelmed with the good wishes and well on the road to recovery," Dev tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the hospital, Fortis Escorts Okhla Road, issued a statement saying the former cricketer is currently in ICU and under close supervision. "Former Indian Cricket captain Kapil Dev, age 62 years, came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on October 23 with a complaint of chest pain," the hospital said in a statement.

"He was evaluated and an emergency coronary Angioplasty was performed by Dr Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of the night. Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days," it added. Dev has played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for the Indian cricket team. In the longest format of the game, the all-rounder amassed 5248 runs and picked 434 wickets.

Under the leadership of Dev, India lifted the 1983 World Cup after defeating West Indies in the final. (ANI)