CSA name men's National Academy 2020-22 intake

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday named the players for the 2020-2022 National Men's Academy program. The Powerade National Academy (PNA) is a critical part of the CSA High-Performance pipeline and its primary objective is to successfully transition the high-performance development of players at senior provincial and franchise levels who have the potential to play professional and international cricket.

"The National Men's Academy is run differently to the way it was run in the past. It's a three-year cycle run annually and not limited to three months at the CSA Centre of Excellence in Pretoria. Newly identified talent can be added to the selected list at any time during the cycle or be handed over to the South Africa "A" or Proteas teams if promoted by the National Selection Panel," CSA High-Performance Manager, Vincent Barnes said in a statement. "The selected squad forms the South Africa Emerging (SA Emerging) team which usually has an inbound or outbound tour. The team was due to tour Zimbabwe in July or August, but that outing has since been cancelled. An alternative will be announced at a later stage," he added.

Men's National Academy 2020-2022: Joshua Richards (Imperial Lions), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Bryce Parsons (Gauteng), Sinethemba Qeshile (Warriors), Kabelo Sekhukune (Momentum Multiply Titans), Grant Roelofsen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Wandile Makwetu (VKB Knights), Gregory Mahlokwana (Momentum Multiply Titans), Lifa Ntanzi (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Gerald Coetzee (VKB Knights), Thando Ntini (Momentum Multiply Titans), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Stefan Tait (Warriors), Dayyaan Galiem (Momentum Multiply Titans), Tshepo Ntuli (Warriors), Jason Smith (Cape Cobras), Jonathan Bird (Cape Cobras). The women's National Academy intake was announced in February 2020.

Women's National Academy: Micheala Andrews (SWD), Nobulemko Baneti (Border), Jade de Figuerido (KZN Coastal), Nadine de Klerk (WP), Lara Goodall (WP), Sinalo Jafta (WP), Tebogo Macheke (Limpopo), Nonkululeko Mahlaba (KZN Coastal), Khayakaze Mathe (Border), Gabisile Nkosi (Easterns), Robin Searle (Gauteng), Nondumiso Shangase (KZN Coastal), Delmi Tucker (North West), Faye Tunnicliffe (WP). (ANI)