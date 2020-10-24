Left Menu
Rugby-Scotland warm up for Wales with easy home win over Georgia

Brown’s tries came off driving mauls from the lineout as Scotland made light work of the much-vaunted Georgia forward pack but they excelled in all departments against opponents who were outclassed from virtually the start of the game, with Graham going over for the first try inside 120 seconds. Flyhalf Russell was dropped earlier this year for disciplinary reasons but has been brought back into the squad and came on for his 50th cap -- the first time he had appeared off the bench for Scotland.

Rugby-Scotland warm up for Wales with easy home win over Georgia

Scotland's Fraser Brown scored two tries in a 48-7 win over Georgia as he captained the side for the first time, while Finn Russell made an impressive return to the team in Friday’s test at Murrayfield. Darcy Graham (2), Hamish Watson, Stuart McInally, debutant Duhan van der Merwe and Blair Kinghorn added scores in an eight-try romp while Adam Hastings kicked four conversions in the perfect warm-up before next weekend’s Six Nations clash away to Wales.

Georgia, who will compete in the Autumn Nations Cup, replied with a try for winger Akaki Tabutsadze, converted by flyhalf Tedo Abzhandadze. Brown’s tries came off driving mauls from the lineout as Scotland made light work of the much-vaunted Georgia forward pack but they excelled in all departments against opponents who were outclassed from virtually the start of the game, with Graham going over for the first try inside 120 seconds.

Flyhalf Russell was dropped earlier this year for disciplinary reasons but has been brought back into the squad and came on for his 50th cap -- the first time he had appeared off the bench for Scotland. His 26 minutes on the field quickly reconfirmed his role as the team’s talisman. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

