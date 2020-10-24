Sports News Roundup: Dodgers bounce back to take 2-1 World Series lead; Washington to allow 3,000 fans for Giants game

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

First British boat a 'pig' so redesign no shock: former NZ sailor

Britain's INEOS Team UK had made such a mess of their first boat that they had no choice but to completely overhaul the design for their second-generation America's Cup yacht, a former Team New Zealand sailor has told Reuters. All three challengers launched their second-generation AC75 foiling monohulls in Auckland over the last week, just two months out from their first competitive outing in a December regatta that will also include defenders Team New Zealand.

Golf: Thomas takes lead as players go low at Zozo

Justin Thomas poured in seven birdies to card his second consecutive round of 65 and take a one-stroke lead at the halfway point of the Zozo Championship at the Sherwood Country Club on Friday. The world number three was hot out of the gate, with four birdies over his first five holes en route to a bogey-free round that left him 14-under 130 heading into the weekend.

Maple Leafs re-sign D Dermott to one-year deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs re-signed defenseman Travis Dermott to a one-year, $874,125 contract Friday. Dermott, 23, registered four goals and seven assists in 56 regular-season games in 2019-20.

MLB: 54 days without a positive COVID-19 test

There have been no new positive COVID-19 cases among players for 54 consecutive days, Major League Baseball and the Players Association announced Friday. A total of 3,597 samples were collected and tested from Oct. 16-22, including players and staff.

Tiger's latest bid for PGA Tour record once again out of grasp

Tiger Woods' bid for a record-setting 83rd PGA Tour victory will have to wait despite a solid round on Friday, after he finished 12 strokes off the lead and tied for 66th at the halfway point of the Zozo Championship. The 15-time major winner equaled Sam Snead's record 82 wins at Zozo in 2019 after clinching his fifth Masters title to cap a remarkable redemption arc.

Seahawks' Wilson says WR Brown deserves another chance

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson believes that embattled wide receiver Antonio Brown deserves another chance to play in the NFL. If that chance arrives in Seattle, where the Seahawks reportedly are pushing to sign Brown, Wilson said he and his teammates would welcome him without judgment.

Washington to allow 3,000 fans for Giants game

The Washington Football Team will allow about 3,000 fans to attend the Nov. 8 game at FedEx Field against the New York Giants. "Welcome back! It's a small step back towards normalcy in this crazy time," tweeted Julie Donaldson, the team's senior vice president of media and content.

Vikings Pro Bowl LB Blair dies at 70

Former linebacker Matt Blair, the second-leading tackler in Minnesota Vikings history, died Thursday at age 70, the team announced Friday. His death was believed to be caused by complications from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. The neurodegenerative disease, caused by repeated brain injuries, cannot be diagnosed while a person is alive.

Gauff says Murray a 'great ally' for highlighting diversity issues

American Coco Gauff said she was inspired by Andy Murray after the former world number one highlighted a lack of Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) board members at the Lawn Tennis Association and All England Club. Murray posted a screenshot on Instagram of an interview in which 1996 Wimbledon finalist MaliVai Washington points out that none of the 24 board members across the two organisations are from a BAME background.

Dodgers bounce back to take 2-1 World Series lead

Los Angeles scored early and often and ace Walker Buehler overpowered the Tampa Bay Rays as the Dodgers bounced back from their Game 2 loss with a 6-2 victory to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series on Friday. The favored Dodgers wasted no time getting on the board when third baseman Justin Turner rifled a solo home run over the left field fence in the first inning.