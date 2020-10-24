Left Menu
U-19 World Cup-winner Tanmay Srivastava retires from cricket

Batsman Tanmay Srivastava, who was part of India's Under-19 World Cup winning team in 2008, announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday, saying he has found new dreams and bigger aspirations to work towards.

Batsman Tanmay Srivastava, who was part of India's Under-19 World Cup winning team in 2008, announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday, saying he has found new dreams and bigger aspirations to work towards. The 30-year-old left-hander took to social media to make the announcement but did not specify his new plans.

"It's time to bid adieu to my cricketing playing career! I've built memories, made friends, achieved the best I could in these playing Junior Cricket, Ranji Trophy and most-importantly being a good performer in U-19 World Cup, 2008 and bringing the cup home with the team!!," the Kanpur-born cricketer tweeted. In a lengthy note that followed, Srivastava thanked his coaches, Uttar Pradesh cricket administrators, parents and wife for being a constant source of support.

"I think I have made enough cricketing memories on and off the field to last me a lifetime. For all those who still feel, I should have not retired yet, well...," he said. "I have new dreams and bigger aspirations and now is the time to work towards them. Now is the time for the next chapter." Srivastava played 90 first-class matches and scored 4,918 runs, with 10 centuries and 27 fifties to his name. He could, however, never make the cut for senior national team.

He represented Uttar Pradesh and later captained Uttarakhand in domestic cricket. In the IPL, he turned up for Kings XI Punjab and the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers. In the 2008 U-19 World Cup in Malaysia, Srivastava had finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 262 runs and played a key role in the final, scoring 43, which the Indian team had won. That U-19 team in 2008 was led by current India skipper Virat Kohli.

