New I-League entrants Mohammedan Sporting appoints Spaniard Jose Rodriguez as head coach

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-10-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 20:21 IST
Mohammedan Sporting Club on Saturday signed Spaniard Jose Carlos Rodriguez as their head coach for the upcoming I-League season after Yan Law was sacked midway through the qualifiers here. Law was shown the door earlier this month for "leaking personal conversation" he had with top officials of the club and then assistant coach Syed Ramon took charge of the team en route winning the qualifiers to book the lone I-League spot.

Rodriguez, a UEFA pro-license holder with over 25 years of experience at various levels, is no stranger to Indian football though he started his coaching career managing clubs across Spain. He served as technical advisor for Arsenal Soccer Schools in India from November 2014 to July 2016 and was based in Pune. During this period, he was also a member of the Indian Super League team FC Pune City from February 2015 to July 2016.

Rodriguez then moved to erstwhile I-League club Minerva Punjab for the 2017 season and was involved with both junior and senior teams. He had worked closely with a lot of the players that went on to represent India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup hosted by the country in 2017. Later, he became a part of the joint venture between Madhya Bharat Sports Club and Celtic Soccer Academy which was set up to implement a football development model in Bhopal.

He has also worked with Shilling Lajong FC as technical director, coaching and youth development..

