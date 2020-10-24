Left Menu
Rugby-Ireland set up "Super Saturday" decider as Six Nations returns

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 24-10-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 22:13 IST
Ireland overwhelmed Italy 50-17 in an empty Aviva Stadium on Saturday to bring the long-delayed 2020 Six Nations championship back with a late rush of tries that set up a "Super Saturday" last-day shootout with title rivals France and England. The originally scheduled clash in March was one of the first major COVID-19 sporting casualties and with the country under tough restrictions again, Ireland secured the bonus point win needed to give their fans hope of a fourth title in seven years.

Hugo Keenan and Will Connors marked their debuts with tries -- winger Keenan grabbing two of them in the first half -- with four more from CJ Stander, Johnny Sexton, Bundee Aki and Dave Heffernan piling potentially much-needed points on the board. Ireland moves one point ahead of England and France and while the big ask of a bonus-point win in Paris will guarantee them the championship, a narrower victory may not be enough as England go to Rome trailing by a points difference of 23.

