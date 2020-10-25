Left Menu
Development News Edition

We got complacent, Warner disappointed with SRH's batting performance against KXIP

After failing to chase down a small target against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner said he feels that his side got a bit complacent during the chase.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 25-10-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 09:06 IST
We got complacent, Warner disappointed with SRH's batting performance against KXIP
SRH skipper David Warner (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After failing to chase down a small target against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner said he feels that his side got a bit complacent during the chase. SRH suffered a 12-run defeat against KXIP after the Warner-led side failed to chase a target of 127. Chris Jordan and Arshdeep Singh took three wickets each as SRH were all out on 114 runs.

"In regards to our batting, we got off to a good start, but very disappointed. We did not get the job done. We probably got a bit complacent in the middle and we did not take the game on enough like we did in the previous game. I think we felt that we would get the runs easily but then we sort of let the balls get ahead of the runs," Warner said in the post-match press conference. However, Warner praised the team's bowling performance and said it was a "special day" for them.

"Our bowlers did an incredible job. They did an exceptional job through the middle period to take wickets. Today was a special day for them," he said. With this win, KXIP now has 10 points and is placed at the fifth spot in the points table. On the other hand, SRH is in sixth place with 8 points. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh performs 'Shastra Puja', says Army won't let anyone take an inch of country's land

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asserted that he is confident that Indian Army will not let anyone take even an inch of our countrys land. Singh made these remarks after performing Shastra Puja at Sukna War Memorial in Darjeeling, ...

Lee Kun-hee, who made S.Korea's Samsung a global powerhouse, dies at 78

Lee Kun-hee, who built Samsung Electronics into a global powerhouse in smartphones, semiconductors and televisions, died on Sunday after spending more than six years in hospital following a heart attack, the company said.The charismatic lea...

Cricket-Cummins justifies IPL price tag, loss disappoints Warner

Pat Cummins justified his 2.1 million price tag, boosting Kolkata Knight Riders playoff hopes in the process, but his Australia team mate David Warner was disappointed by Sunriser Hyderabads struggles in the Indian Premier League IPL. Cummi...

Trump has been 'weak, chaotic' with China on trade:Biden

US President Donald Trump has been weak and chaotic with China on trade and could not lead an effective strategy to mobilise a true international effort to pressure, isolate, and punish Beijing to strengthen manufacturing jobs across the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020