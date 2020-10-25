Sports News Roundup: Tokyo finally opens Aquatics Centre; NBA fell $1.5 billion short of revenue projection and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Khabib retires after choking out Gaethje to retain UFC lightweight crown

Khabib Nurmagomedov choked Justin Gaethje unconscious in the second round to successfully defend his UFC lightweight title and then said he was retiring from the sport following a fierce brawl at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The undefeated 32-year-old Dagestani collapsed in the centre of the octagon and sobbed following his defeat of Gaethje. On getting up he took off his gloves and said: "This is my last fight in the UFC."

Zverev beats Sinner to keeps hopes of Cologne double alive

Top seed Alexander Zverev reached his second final in the space of a week in Cologne with a clinical 7-6(3) 6-3 victory over Italian wild card Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals of the bett1HULKS Championship on Saturday. The German world number seven claimed his first ATP crown of the year after besting Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 6-3 to win the bett1HULKS Indoor title at the same venue last Sunday.

Mexico's legendary masked wrestlers seek new ways to keep fighting

Mexico's famed masked wrestlers are trying to get their coronavirus-hit sport off the canvas by taking their colorful fights to a small island nestled in the heart of Mexico City's popular Xochimilco canals. With sporting events largely banned and the pandemic showing no signs of easing off, performers behind Mexico's free-style wrestling, known as Lucha Libre, are seeking innovative ways to make a living out of their craft.

Humbert outlasts Evans to set De Minaur clash in Antwerp final

France's Ugo Humbert saved four match points against Briton Dan Evans in the European Open semi-final as he came from behind to win 4-6 7-6(7) 6-4 on Saturday, setting up a title clash with eighth seed Alex de Minaur. After dropping the opening set, Humbert took a 3-0 lead in the second but Evans fought back to take it to a tiebreak. However, the Frenchman mounted his own comeback from 3-6 down and again at 6-7 to force a third.

Olympics: Tokyo finally opens Aquatics Centre with hopeful ceremony

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike finally inaugurated on Saturday the Aquatics Centre for next year's rescheduled Olympics, seven months after it was supposed to open. The Aquatics Centre was due to officially open on March 22 but that event was cancelled over coronavirus fears. Two days later the entire Tokyo Games was postponed until 2021.

Fury to fight unnamed opponent on Dec. 5 in London

Tyson Fury confirmed on Saturday that his next fight will take place in London on Dec. 5 against an as yet unnamed opponent. The 32-year-old Briton's last bout was against Deontay Wilder in February, where he won the WBC world heavyweight title in Las Vegas with a seventh-round stoppage.

Rays pull great escape to beat Dodgers, level World Series

Down to their last strike, the Tampa Bay Rays pulled a wild and unlikely 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers out the hat when Brett Phillips singled in the tying run followed by Randy Arozarena with the go-ahead score on an error to level the best-of-seven World Series at 2-2. Up 7-6 in the ninth with two out, the Dodgers had looked well on the way to taking a 3-1 stranglehold on the best-of-seven series when Phillips walked up to the plate with two men on, and with two strikes connected on a line drive to right for his first career postseason hit scoring.

Report: NBA fell $1.5 billion short of revenue projection

The NBA, which was the first pro league to suspend play amid the COVID-19 pandemic, made $1.5 billion less than it projected last season due to the pandemic and other factors, according to an Associated Press report. The league shut down March 11, then returned to finish a shortened season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

Azarenka and Sabalenka set for all-Belarusian final in Prague

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka trounced Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-3 on Saturday to reach the final of the J&T Banka Ostrava Open, where she will meet fellow Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. Third seed Sabalenka beat American Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-4 in the other semi-final.

Thomas and Rahm set for Zozo Championship showdown

World number three Justin Thomas birdied two of his final three holes to grab a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm at the Zozo Championships on Saturday and set up a final round showdown with the Spanish world number two. Thomas started the day with a one-shot lead and ended it the same way, mixing six birdies with a single bogey at Sherwood Country Club for a scrappy five-under 67 to get to 19-under for the tournament.