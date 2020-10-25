Mumbai City complete loan move for Santana

Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Sunday announced the signing of mid-fielder Hernán Santana ahead of the 2020-21 season. The 30-year old Spaniard joins the Islanders on a season-long loan from Spanish second division side Real Sporting de Gijón.

Santana started his youth career at UD Las Palmas, progressing from their U-19 team to the B team, and eventually to the senior team in 2011. It was at Las Palmas where Santana played under Sergio Lobera for two seasons between 2012 and 2014. An integral part of his boyhood club, Santana made 133 appearances over six seasons for Las Palmas, including three seasons in the Spanish La Liga.

In 2018, Hernán moved to Sporting Gijón where he scored and assisted twice in 31 appearances over two seasons in the Segunda División, the second tier of Spanish football. "I've known Sergio Lobera from my time in Spain. He is a highly respected coach back home and I had two fantastic years playing under him. "He played a major role in bringing me here to Mumbai City, and the vision and the ambitions of the club made the decision even easier for me," Santana was quoted as saying in a release.

"The ISL has a huge profile in Spain and in Europe and the steady rise in the quality of the league is for everyone to see," he added. Head coach Lobera said, "I spoke to Hernán in our conversations about the things we want to achieve here at Mumbai City and he has been committed to our vision since the very start."