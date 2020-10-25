Left Menu
Cricket-Embattled South Africa chief resigns along with four board members

Beleaguered Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting president Beresford Williams has resigned along with four other board members, the organisation said on Sunday. "Acting President of CSA Beresford Williams has handed in his resignation with immediate effect," the CSA said on its Twitter feed. The CSA members' council met on Thursday to discuss strategies to solve the crisis following the sports minister's ultimatum.

Board members Angelo Carolissen, Tebogo Siko, John Mogodi and Donavan May also resigned on Sunday. Rihan Richards had been appointed acting president of the Members' Council, the CSA subsequently said in a statement.

"CSA thanks them for their dedication, commitment and service to CSA and wishes them well in their future endeavours," Richards said of the departing members.

