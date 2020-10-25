Left Menu
After registering a comfortable victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets, Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad said that it feels good to be able to finish the match off for his side.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 25-10-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 19:39 IST
IPL 13: Feels good to be winning the match for my side, says Gaikwad
CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad in action against RCB (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a comfortable victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets, Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad said that it feels good to be able to finish the match off for his side. CSK comfortably chased down the target of 146 with eight wickets in hand and 8 balls to spare. Ruturaj Gaikwad played an unbeaten knock of 65 runs to take MS Dhoni's side over the line. Ambati Rayudu also played useful innings of 39 runs while du Plessis and MS Dhoni scored 25 and 19 respectively. With this win, CSK has risen to the seventh spot in the points table with eight points from 12 matches while RCB is in the third spot with 14 points.

"It feels good. More importantly, winning the game for the team. And being not out in the end. It was tough for me going into quarantine for more days than the rest of the team because of COVID-19. I got support from everybody. I knew a knock was always around the corner. It was a little bit slow, but I was picking up the gaps. And I was pro-active to pick which bowlers to attack and which to not," Gaikwad told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation. Prior to the start of the tournament, Gaikwad had tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, he was sent into a longer quarantine than some of his team-mates.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers played knocks of 50 and 39 respectively as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a total of 145/6 in the allotted twenty overs. For CSK, Sam Curran scalped three wickets while Deepak Chahar returned with two wickets. CSK will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday, October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium.

