Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-What a time to be alive, says Hamilton after record 92nd win

Lewis Hamilton put no limits on what he could achieve after roaring past retired Ferrari great Michael Schumacher on Sunday as the Formula One driver with most wins in the history of the sport. The Mercedes driver's 92nd victory was one of his most crushing, Hamilton lapping all but three rivals at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 22:47 IST
Motor racing-What a time to be alive, says Hamilton after record 92nd win
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (Photo/ Formula 1 Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Lewis Hamilton put no limits on what he could achieve after roaring past retired Ferrari great Michael Schumacher on Sunday as the Formula One driver with most wins in the history of the sport.

The Mercedes driver's 92nd victory was one of his most crushing, Hamilton lapping all but three rivals at the Portuguese Grand Prix. Hamilton took the chequered flag a huge 25 seconds ahead of second placed team mate Valtteri Bottas, who had led at the end of the first lap.

The six-times world champion, who joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013 and is now set for a record-equalling seventh title, was just as quick to thank his team mates at track and factory afterwards. "I knew that we would win championships. Did I think we would win as many as we have? No. Did I think that we would win this many races? Of course not," the Briton told reporters.

"This is a phenomenal time for us and the great thing is it's not just me. "What a time to be alive," he added.

Asked how he could raise the bar, Hamilton said it depended on the team. "Going by our history together...I think there's a lot more for us to do.

"I'm 35 years old, I still feel physically strong but of course you wonder when is it going to tip over, when are you going to start losing performance? But as shown by today, it's not yet." Hamilton and Max Verstappen, the 23-year-old Red Bull driver who finished third and is seen as a future champion once he gets a car capable of beating the Mercedes, joked about the records afterwards.

"Lewis said he keeps pushing because he wants to set it (the bar) very high because I have to work hard to try and get there," said Verstappen, who has nine wins to his credit so far. "It's amazing. It's just an incredible achievement. 92 victories and I don't think it stops there. I think it will go well over 100 so he's pushing me to go until I'm 40 years old or something. It's a good motivation."

TRENDING

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Cause of Alzheimer's disease traced to mutation in common enzyme: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands protest as Belarus leader faces resignation demands

Tens of thousands of protesters in Belarus swarmed the streets of the capital on Sunday, pressing for the resignation of the countrys authoritarian leader in what human rights activists described as the largest anti-government rally since l...

Israel to start COVID-19 vaccine human trials on Nov. 1

Israel will begin human trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by a research institute overseen by the Defence Ministry on Nov. 1 after receiving regulatory approval, the ministry said on Sunday. The Israel Institute for Biologic...

Raj govt to appoint 29 sports medallists to state service on out-of-turn-basis

The Rajasthan government on Sunday announced that 29 sports medallists will be appointed to the state service on an out-of-turn basis. It also said the daily allowance for players of the state will be doubled.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has...

Scoreboard

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.Mumbai Indians Ishan Kishan c Jofra Archer b Kartik Tyagi 37 Quinton de Kock b Jofra Archer 6 Suryakumar Yadav c Stokes b Shreyas Gopal 40 Saurabh Tiwary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020