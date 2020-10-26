Credit goes to Sanju and Stokes, they batted really well: Hardik Pandya after losing to RR
After losing to Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya said credit goes to the opposition batters, Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson, for playing 'outstanding' shots which helped their side win the match.ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 26-10-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 09:57 IST
After losing to Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya said credit goes to the opposition batters, Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson, for playing 'outstanding' shots which helped their side win the match. Rajasthan Royals registered an eight-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday. Stokes and Samson played unbeaten knocks of 107 and 54 to help the team chase down a massive target of 196 runs.
"I think they really batted well. It was their skills and execution which worked for them... Credit goes to Sanju and Stokes, they really batted well," Pandya said during the post-match press conference. "I think they took their chances and I think even luck was on their side. Multiple inside and outside edges went for boundaries. Having said that, they played some outstanding shots," he added.
Despite the defeat, Mumbai Indians hold the top spot on the points table with 14 points from 11 games. Pandya stressed that the team will look to rectify their mistakes going forward in the tournament. "I think we should just rectify our mistakes and focus on the positives," he said.
ALSO READ
Indian-origin congressmen hope Biden admin would remove country cap on Green Card
Five-member Indian judo team to participate in Budapest event from Oct 23
Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary
Indian women win 2 matches, later go down to Iran in Asian Online Team C'ship
Iyer wins toss, DC opt to bat against Mumbai Indians