Rugby-France lock Le Roux cited following victory over Wales

France lock Bernard Le Roux could miss their Six Nations finale against Ireland after being cited for an incident in Saturday's friendly win against Wales. The 31-year-old South Africa-born player appeared to strike the head of Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones with his forearm in the first half of France's 38-21 home victory.

Referee Karl Dickson and other officials missed the incident but Le Roux now faces a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday. "Le Roux ... has been cited for an alleged act of foul play by the independent citing commissioner appointed by World Rugby," a Six Nations statement said.

"The alleged offence, striking with the arm (Law 9.12), took place in the 19th minute of the match." An act of foul play that results in contact with the head and/or neck can see a player banned for a minimum of six weeks, according to World Rugby rules.

France face Six Nations leaders Ireland at home on Saturday with Wales hosting Scotland, while England travel to Italy. Second-placed France, Ireland and third-placed England can all still win the rescheduled tournament.

France have not lifted the Six Nations trophy since 2010 and have not finished in the top two since 2011.