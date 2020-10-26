Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Back in form, Stokes surprised it took him so long

Stokes joined his IPL team late, after spending time with his ailing father in New Zealand, and managed 110 runs in his first five matches without hitting a six. He was back in his element in Abu Dhabi, smashing an unbeaten 107 off 60 balls as Rajasthan romped to an eight-wicket victory to stay alive in the playoff race.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 10:14 IST
Cricket-Back in form, Stokes surprised it took him so long

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes roared back into form with a scintillating century against Mumbai Indians on Sunday but is surprised how long it took him to make an impact in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). Stokes joined his IPL team late, after spending time with his ailing father in New Zealand, and managed 110 runs in his first five matches without hitting a six.

He was back in his element in Abu Dhabi, smashing an unbeaten 107 off 60 balls as Rajasthan romped to an eight-wicket victory to stay alive in the playoff race. "It was sort of bittersweet, to be honest," Stokes, the tournament's Most Valuable Player in 2017, said after collecting his man-of-the-match award.

"I am a bit taken aback by why it has taken me so long to get into the tournament for the team. I would have preferred to get this form two-three games ago when we weren't relying on other results to get us through to the qualifiers. "But it's always nice to get back into form. But yeah, we are relying on a few other results at the moment. So a bit of bittersweet."

After reaching his 100, Stokes raised his bat as a tribute to his ailing father. "Things are a bit difficult right now, but hope this has given a bit of happiness back home," said the 29-year-old.

Earlier in the match, Mumbai Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who smashed seven sixes in his unbeaten 60 off 21 balls, took a knee in support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Mumbai's stand-in captain Kieron Pollard was seen in the team dugout raising his fist in response.

Pandya later tweeted a picture of his gesture with the caption "BlackLivesMatter".

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Third phase human trial of COVID-19 vaccine to commence in Bhubaneswar soon

The third phase of the human trial of the indigenous vaccine against COVID-19, COVAXIN, will commence at a private hospital here soon, an official said. The search for a suitable vaccine for COVID-19 has almost come to the final stage, Dr E...

NCB arrests TV actress for procuring drugs in Mumbai

A 30-year-old television actress was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after she was allegedly caught buying drugs in Mumbai, an official said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, the NCB officials apprehended the actress while she was al...

Turkey extends controversial Mediterranean gas exploration

Turkey announced late Saturday that it is extending by one week a gas exploration mission in the eastern Mediterranean that has caused tensions with Greece. In a fresh notice to shipping in the area, Turkey said the Oruc Reis seismic survey...

Aurobindo inks pact with New Mountain Capital to sell US-based unit for USD 550 mn

Aurobindo Pharma on Monday said it has inked a pact to divest Natrol, a wholly-owned unit of its US-based subsidiary, to private equity firm New Mountain Capital for USD 550 million around Rs 4,048 croreAurobindo Pharma had acquired Natrol ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020