We had too much of wait-and-see approach: Pirlo after draw against Verona

After being restricted to a 1-1 draw by Verona, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo said his side had too much of a "wait-and-see approach" and lacked aggression during their Serie A clash on Monday.

ANI | Turin | Updated: 26-10-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 10:20 IST
Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo. (Photo/ Juventus Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Pirlo said his side reacted well after conceding a goal but stressed that they "don't need a slap in the face" to wake them up. "We had too much of a wait-and-see approach in the first half, we were not very aggressive with the midfielders and yet the best opportunities had been ours. We reacted after their goal in the second half, but we don't need a slap in the face to wake us up - we have to start with more determination," the club's official website quoted Pirlo as saying.

"We knew it would be more difficult than in Kiev, especially due to the intensity that Verona puts on the pitch. Kulusevski came on and did very well, Dybala worked hard for 90 minutes and it was a positive note, Arthur did well in his second match, as did the other midfielders, but we need to improve," he added. Juventus currently holds the fifth spot on the Serie A points table with nine points from five games.

