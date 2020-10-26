Left Menu
Development News Edition

We played well but made mistake in final moment: Santo after draw against Newcastle United

After witnessing a draw against Newcastle United, Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said his side played well but made a mistake in the final moment of the game.

ANI | Wolverhampton | Updated: 26-10-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 15:13 IST
We played well but made mistake in final moment: Santo after draw against Newcastle United
Wolves logo. . Image Credit: ANI

After witnessing a draw against Newcastle United, Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said his side played well but made a mistake in the final moment of the game. Wolves played out a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday. Wolves took the lead after Raul Jimenez scored a goal in the 80th minute but in the 89th minute, Jacob Murphy netted an equalizer for Newcastle United.

"I think we played well in terms of possession. Newcastle were very organised, but we started the game well, we broke them and created chances. We didn't test too times the goalkeeper, not too many shots on target, a lot of shots, but its' something we have to improve on," the club's official website quoted Santo as saying. "I think all the game we were in control, managing well, always very organised and good spells on possession, good movement. In the second half, we were always playing on our offensive side of the pitch. Good goal, but disappointing because we made a mistake in the final moment of the game that punishes a lot," he added.

Wolves are currently placed on the eighth position on the Premier League points table with 10 points. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saini doubtful starter against MI after split webbing in his right hand

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Navdeep Saini is a doubtful starter for their next IPL match against Mumbai Indians after sustaining a split webbing in his right hand during the game against Chennai Super Kings here. It must be noted that...

Infidigit becomes the first Indian agency to win Search Engine Land's Best Retail Search Marketing Award

- Infidigit earns the Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative - SEO title from Search Engine Marketing behemoth, Search Engine Land for Superbalist, the largest fashion e-commerce store in South Africa. MUMBAI, India, Oct. 26, 2020 PRNewswi...

HC quashes poll code violation complaint against Guj minister

The Gujarat High Court on Monday quashed and set aside a criminal complaint against state Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja for alleged violation of the model code of conduct during the 2007 Assembly polls when he was the BJP candidate from A...

Palestinian teen dies after West Bank chase by Israeli army

An 18-year-old Palestinian died early Sunday after being chased by Israeli troops in the West Bank, but the circumstances of his death remain in dispute. Relatives of Amer Snobar said that Israeli troops had beaten him to death, while the I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020