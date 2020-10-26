IPL 13: Team needs to back their strengths against SRH, says Rabada

Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada said the team needs to back their strengths in their upcoming games against SunRisers Hyderabad after losing the last two matches in the tournament. Delhi started the season on a high note and are still at the second spot with 14 points in 11 games. South African speedster had clinched 23 wickets so far and leading the wicket-takers tally.

"You are playing quality cricket here - this is not easy cricket. We started off well which is a huge positive as you always want to throw the first punch. And that's how it's going to happen in the, I say 'the curve' - now that's a relevant term these days. And we are just dipping a bit, but just need to do a few things to spike again," the pacer said in the franchise's official release. "We are getting into the crucial part of the tournament now. And you play against good teams - anyone can win on the day. So, it just shows you how well we have been doing, to have won so many games in the front of the tournament. All we need to do is back our strengths, which I am sure we will touch on, and just make small changes where we feel that the game got away from us," added Rabada after suffering the 59-run loss against KKR on Saturday.

On being asked about facing the ups and downs of the game and in the tournament, Rabada said, "Well, it's just to acknowledge the fact that you play against quality teams and these things happen. I mean, the amount of times I have lost in my career is a lot. Also, everyone sitting down, everyone who is playing cricket - everyone loses, everyone wins. So we shouldn't be too hard on ourselves and we shouldn't overthink." "Ricky (Ponting) will address us. He would have analysed the game, and I am sure the players will take time out to analyse their individual performances as well - that just happens naturally. Everyone wants to play well. So it's not a crisis. We just need to look at where the game got away from us. That's it, and re-emphasize on all the good things we have been doing. We have been doing a lot of good things, so the boys are not panicking too much. We just need to give a little bit of attention to the finer details," concluded Rabada, who had finished with figures of 2-21 with 11 dot balls when the Delhi Capitals last played SRH in the tournament.

Delhi will take on SRH at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, October 27.

