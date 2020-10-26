Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shastri and coaching staff arrive in UAE, enter bio-bubble

India head coach Ravi Shastri and his support staff have all arrived in Dubai and entered the bio-bubble as they get ready for the team's two-month tour of Australia next month.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-10-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 18:04 IST
Shastri and coaching staff arrive in UAE, enter bio-bubble

India head coach Ravi Shastri and his support staff have all arrived in Dubai and entered the bio-bubble as they get ready for the team's two-month tour of Australia next month. Shastri, batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Bharath Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar have all reached from their respective home cities on Sunday.

"The head coach and his team arrived yesterday. They are now in isolation and getting their three mandatory RT-PCR tests done. There is a separate bio-bubble created for the support staff along with Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari," a senior BCCI source privy to development told d PTI on conditions of anonymity. It is expected that once Pujara and Vihari end their six-day isolation period, they will be training at the ICC Academy here.

Sri Lankan throwdown expert Nuwan and India's Raghu will be helping out the two Test specialists during their training session while their teammates complete their IPL engagements. Vihari was in fact doing his nets along with Sridhar in Hyderabad and Pujara was training at his own academy in Rajkot after most of the lockdown restrictions were lifted.

India is expected to travel with a 30-member squad across three formats for their tour of Australia with another 20-odd support staff which will make it a jumbo 50-plus contingent touring Down Under. Sydney and Canberra are likely to host the white ball leg (T20 and ODIs) while Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney are the venues of the four-match Test series.

The D/N Test match is scheduled in Adelaide. Cricket Australia is yet to send the final itinerary to BCCI as quarantine rules of one Australian state differs from the other..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arnab FIRs: Some people targeted with greater intensity, need more protection, says SC

Some people are targeted with greater intensity and need more protection, the Supreme Court said on Monday after the Maharashtra government opposed the Bombay High Court order staying probe into two FIRs lodged against Republic TV editor-in...

Baroda bypoll: Hooda slams BJP-JJP govt over rising prices of essential commodities

Canvassing for the Congress candidate for the bypolls to the Baroda Assembly constituency in Haryana, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday slammed the BJP-JJP government in the state over rising prices of vegetables and ess...

Former union minister Dilip Ray, others granted bail after sentencing in coal scam case

A special CBI court on Monday granted bail to former union minister Dilip Ray and others after sentencing them to three years in prison in connection with the alleged irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999. Speci...

Climate change poses growing threats to vulnerable Africa, UN says

Floods, droughts, hotter weather and a desert locust invasion the impacts of climate change are hitting Africa hard, and worse is ahead for the regions food supplies, economy and health, the U.N. climate agency said on Monday.Temperatures ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020