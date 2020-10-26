Rugby-Ireland need better performance for Six Nations title - O'Mahony

Ireland would have to do a lot better than last weekend's bonus point victory win over Italy if they are to stand any chance of winning the Six Nations title in France on Saturday, experienced flanker Peter O'Mahony warned on Monday. Ireland can secure the title, away at the Stade de France against their hosts on Saturday, but would need another bonus point triumph to make sure.

Their comfortable 50-17 win over Italy in Dublin on Saturday put them on top of the standings by a single point. However, France and England also still have the opportunity to take the crown, as the competition comes to a belated close after being halted earlier this year by the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's a different animal going to Stade France on Saturday night and competing for a Six Nations title, we know we are going to have to be better than last Saturday," he said.

"It's cup final week, you don't need any more motivation than that to be winning trophies with your national team. Weeks like this don't come around often and it's important to enjoy and also to understand what it takes to win a championship. "To win in France is a different animal to lots of these games but we understand the challenges ahead," added the 31-year-old loose forward who has 68 caps and also captained the British & Irish Lions. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

