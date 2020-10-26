Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Ireland need better performance for Six Nations title - O'Mahony

"It's a different animal going to Stade France on Saturday night and competing for a Six Nations title, we know we are going to have to be better than last Saturday," he said. "It's cup final week, you don't need any more motivation than that to be winning trophies with your national team.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 21:11 IST
Rugby-Ireland need better performance for Six Nations title - O'Mahony

Ireland would have to do a lot better than last weekend's bonus point victory win over Italy if they are to stand any chance of winning the Six Nations title in France on Saturday, experienced flanker Peter O'Mahony warned on Monday. Ireland can secure the title, away at the Stade de France against their hosts on Saturday, but would need another bonus point triumph to make sure.

Their comfortable 50-17 win over Italy in Dublin on Saturday put them on top of the standings by a single point. However, France and England also still have the opportunity to take the crown, as the competition comes to a belated close after being halted earlier this year by the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's a different animal going to Stade France on Saturday night and competing for a Six Nations title, we know we are going to have to be better than last Saturday," he said.

"It's cup final week, you don't need any more motivation than that to be winning trophies with your national team. Weeks like this don't come around often and it's important to enjoy and also to understand what it takes to win a championship. "To win in France is a different animal to lots of these games but we understand the challenges ahead," added the 31-year-old loose forward who has 68 caps and also captained the British & Irish Lions. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Also Read: Lebanese Christian cleric to Hariri: avoid 'secret deals' in forming cabinet

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

KKR post 149 for 9 against KXIP

Put in to bat, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 149 for 9 in their IPL match against Kings XI Punjab here on Monday.Brief Scores Kolkata Knight Riders 149 for 9 in 20 overs Shubman Gill 57, Eoin Morgan 40 Mohammed Shami 335, Ravi Bishnoi 220....

U.S. lawmakers: Special Counsel probing possible Pompeo campaign law violation

The Democratic leaders of two U.S. House of Representatives Committees said on Monday the Office of Special Counsel had launched an investigation of Secretary of State Mike Pompeos speech to the Republican National Convention in August.Pomp...

Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 bln IPO

Chinese financial technology giant Ant Group has set terms for a dual listing aimed at raising up to 34.4 billion from the worlds largest stock market debut, with investors scrambling for a piece of the fast-growing company. The deal would ...

UK government places Warrington in highest COVID-19 alert tier

Britains government said it would place Warrington in northwest England into the highest tier of its COVID alert system from Tuesday, joining the larger nearby cities of Manchester and Liverpool in facing further curbs on pubs and socialisi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020