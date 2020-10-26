Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-CONMEBOL planning to allow fans into next year's Copa America

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) is making plans to hold next year's Copa America in stadiums filled with fans if a vaccine is found in time, one of the senior members of the organization told Reuters on Monday.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 26-10-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 23:00 IST
Soccer-CONMEBOL planning to allow fans into next year's Copa America

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) is making plans to hold next year's Copa America in stadiums filled with fans if a vaccine is found in time, one of the senior members of the organization told Reuters on Monday. The tournament, set to be held in June and July 2021 in Argentina and Colombia, was held over from this year due to the pandemic but officials said they are optimistic fans will be able to attend what is one of the region's biggest sporting events.

"The projection is to realize a Copa America with full stadiums if a vaccine is found for the coronavirus," Gonzalo Belloso, CONMEBOL's development director, told Reuters in a phone interview. "If that's not possible we are also working with the possibility of stadiums that are at 30%-40% of capacity."

Belloso said a final decision will rest with the host nations. The next Copa America is the first to be held in two countries and will take place between June 11 and July 10.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says goal-oriented talks needed for Minsk group efforts to yield results

Turkey on Monday said goal-oriented talks in line with decisions by the United Nations Security Council and considering Armenias ceasefire violations were needed for efforts by the OSCEs Minsk group to yield results, as a U.S.-backed ceasef...

NFL-Odell Beckham suffers season-ending knee ligament tear on injury-filled Week 7 Sunday

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury during Sundays 37-34 win over the rival Cincinnati Bengals, punctuating an NFL Week 7 riddled with injuries.The three-time Pro Bowler went down in the fir...

Soumitra Chatterjee put on ventilator support, condition worsens

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee was put on ventilator support as his condition worsened further on Monday evening, doctors said. His health condition further deteriorated late in the evening and oxygen support is less than 40 pe...

5 killed as boat capsizes in West Bengal's Murshidabad

Five people were killed after two country boats capsized in a water body here on Monday, police said. The bodies of five men, all of whom were residents of Beldanga, were fished out of Dumni water body, a senior police officer said.The inci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020