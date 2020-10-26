Soccer-CONMEBOL planning to allow fans into next year's Copa America

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) is making plans to hold next year's Copa America in stadiums filled with fans if a vaccine is found in time, one of the senior members of the organization told Reuters on Monday. The tournament, set to be held in June and July 2021 in Argentina and Colombia, was held over from this year due to the pandemic but officials said they are optimistic fans will be able to attend what is one of the region's biggest sporting events.

"The projection is to realize a Copa America with full stadiums if a vaccine is found for the coronavirus," Gonzalo Belloso, CONMEBOL's development director, told Reuters in a phone interview. "If that's not possible we are also working with the possibility of stadiums that are at 30%-40% of capacity."

Belloso said a final decision will rest with the host nations. The next Copa America is the first to be held in two countries and will take place between June 11 and July 10.