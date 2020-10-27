Soccer-Former Spurs keeper Vorm retires at 37

Left Menu
Former Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City goalkeeper Michel Vorm on Monday announced his retirement from the sport, bringing an end to his 15-year career. Vorm, 37, began his career at Dutch club Utrecht in 2005 before moving to Swansea in 2011, where he won the League Cup.

The former Netherlands international spent six seasons with Spurs, mainly as a backup to Hugo Lloris, before leaving the north London club when his contract expired last season. "I decided to retire from playing professional football," Vorm said on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CGz3fznAjs_. "I am thankful to play for all these clubs and honoured that I was able to represent my country on international tournaments."

