Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Dixon has high hopes for new era with Johnson as teammate

The pairing of Dixon and seven-times NASCAR champion Johnson brings together the most successful drivers of their generations in their respective formulas and not one ounce of ego. "It's pretty sad isn't it?" Dixon, speaking to Reuters in a telephone interview, joked about having less championships than his new Chip Ganassi Racing team mate.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 03:21 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 03:09 IST
Motor racing-Dixon has high hopes for new era with Johnson as teammate
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Scott Dixon, fresh off a sixth IndyCar title that put another stamp on his legacy, now looks ahead to a 2021 season in which he will not even be the most decorated member of his team with the arrival of NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson. The pairing of Dixon and seven-times NASCAR champion Johnson brings together the most successful drivers of their generations in their respective formulas and not one ounce of ego.

"It's pretty sad isn't it?" Dixon, speaking to Reuters in a telephone interview, joked about having less championships than his new Chip Ganassi Racing team mate. "He's coming in and taking all the glory." Dixon, who secured his latest IndyCar title with a third place finish on Sunday at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix, has actually developed an off-track friendship with Johnson and is eager to learn from the rookie IndyCar driver.

Johnson, who co-holds the NASCAR Cup Series record with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty for most premier series titles, and Chip Ganassi Racing confirmed last week that used car dealership network Carvana will sponsor his first year in IndyCar. "I'm a huge Jimmie Johnson fan. And what the guy has done in his career is just crazy," said Dixon. "I'm super pumped to work alongside him and hopefully pick up some tips."

The 40-year-old New Zealander, who also won IndyCar titles in 2003, 2008, 2013, 2015 and 2018, said he never dreamed of attaining so many championships when he started racing and will keep driving so long as he remains competitive. For now, Dixon will try to chase down A.J. Foyt's all-time record of seven championships to become the greatest IndyCar driver.

"Seven does sound a lot better than six and that gets you to the point with A.J.," said Dixon. "When we were on five and you talk about seven being the record it sounds quite far away, a lot further than just two numbers. "But knowing that it's just the next mark yes it's achievable. It will be really, really difficult as they all are ... but you've got to have goals and seven is definitely the next one."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mounting pressure on Portugal's health system could prompt further restrictions, minister says

Portugals national health minister warned on Monday that the countrys national health service was under grave pressure and that further restrictive measures could be coming as the number of patients in intensive care approached record level...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The United States, Russia and France set new daily records for coronavirus infections as a second wave swelled across parts of the Northern Hemisphere, forcing some countries to impose new restrictions.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interact...

Czechs tighten measures against COVID-19 with curfew, retail curbs

The Czech government ordered a 9 p.m. curfew and will limit retail sales on Sundays as part of tighter measures to curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections, ministers said on Monday.The government has stepped up restrictions three ti...

Motor racing-Dixon has high hopes for new era with Johnson as teammate

Scott Dixon, fresh off a sixth IndyCar title that put another stamp on his legacy, now looks ahead to a 2021 season in which he will not even be the most decorated member of his team with the arrival of NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson. The pair...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020