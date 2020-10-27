Left Menu
IPL 13: Shubman Gill 'pretty confident' KKR will qualify for playoffs

After losing to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) slipped to the fifth position on the points table but batsman Shubman Gill is 'pretty confident' that his side will qualify for the playoffs.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 27-10-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 08:32 IST
IPL 13: Shubman Gill 'pretty confident' KKR will qualify for playoffs
KKR's Shubman Gill (Photo/ iplt20.com) . Image Credit: ANI

After losing to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) slipped to the fifth position on the points table but batsman Shubman Gill is 'pretty confident' that his side will qualify for the playoffs. KXIP defeated KKR by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Monday. After the defeat, KKR now hold the fifth spot on the points table with 12 points.

"We have two more matches to go and we are pretty confident that we will be able to qualify for the playoffs," Gill said during the post-match press conference. Gill played a knock of 57 runs to help KKR post a total of 149 runs on the board against KXIP. Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh scored their respective half-century as the KL Rahul-led team chased down the target in the 19th over.

Gill further stated: "I think it was not our batters' day. In the middle overs, we were going well, in nine overs, we were around 90/3. But after Morgan's wicket, we lost momentum." "I think we were 15-20 runs short. In the middle overs, were not able to rotate the strike. If we would have been able to do that, we would have gotten 20-25 runs more," he added. (ANI)

