Left Menu
Development News Edition

Was really not expecting it: Varun Chakravarthy after being named in India's T20I squad for Australia tour

Varun Chakravarthy said he was not expecting to find a spot in India's T20I squad that will tour Australia and added that it is a "big thing" for him.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 27-10-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 10:45 IST
Was really not expecting it: Varun Chakravarthy after being named in India's T20I squad for Australia tour
Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy. (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Varun Chakravarthy said he was not expecting to find a spot in India's T20I squad that will tour Australia and added that it is a "big thing" for him. "I am really short of words right now. India call-up is a big thing for me. I was really not expecting it," Chakravarthy said in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its website.

Chakravarthy, who is representing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), thanked selectors for showing faith in him. KKR on Monday suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). "After the match got over, that is when I got to know. It is surreal. My goal initially was to play for the team (KKR) regularly and contribute to the wins. Hopefully, I will be able to perform for the Indian team. I want to thank selectors for having faith in me," he said.

India and Australia will play three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests against each other, starting next month. The Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship. India and Australia are currently at the number one and two spots in the World Test Championship standings.

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 Neeraj Bawana gang members arrested

Three alleged members of the Neeraj Bawana gang were apprehended by the Special Cell of Delhi Police early Tuesday morning after exchange of fire between the two sides in Karala area here, officials said. Manish Dabas and Deepak alias Kati...

India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks

India and the US on Tuesday began a high-level dialogue aimed at further ramping up their overall defence and security ties and boost strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific at a time China is attempting to expand its economic and militar...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Melbourne on eve of lockdown liberationAustralias epicentre of COVID-19 infections, its second-most populous state of Victoria, said on Tuesday it had gone 48 hours without detecti...

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares continue to gain; zoom nearly 10 pc

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank further gained nearly 10 per cent in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported a 22 per cent growth in consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter. The stock jumped 9.75 per cent to Rs 1,553....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020