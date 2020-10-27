Head coach Akbar Nawas part ways with Chennai City FC

Former I-league champions Chennai City FC (CCFC) have parted ways with head coach Akbar Nawas ahead of the 2020-21 season. The head coach has stepped away from the charge after two seasons. He had joined Chennai City in 2018.

"Chennai City FC and Akbar Nawas mutually part ways. CCFC would like to thank Akbar for his exemplary contribution to the club. We wish the very best for his future endeavours. We would like to thank Akbar for our long-standing collaboration," Chennai City FC tweeted. Under Nawas, the club had clinched the I-league title and also qualified for the AFC Cup. The coach said he had a satisfying time at the club.

"My time with Chennai City Football Club has been a satisfying one professionally and personally. Together we achieved great things. Won the I-League, qualified for the AFC Cup and produced players of the highest quality many of whom are now playing in the national team and in key clubs in the ISL," Nawas said in the club's post on social media. "Unfortunately all good things have to come to an end. I will always carry my time with CCFC in my heart with great fondness. Lastly, I would like to thank the entire management team, the players and specially (sic) Rohit Ramesh - who's guidance and assistance has been of utmost importance. The CCFC fans deserve a special mention, they are just great," he added. (ANI)