Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Delhi Capitals wins toss, opts to bowl first against SRH

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) here at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 27-10-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 19:16 IST
IPL 13: Delhi Capitals wins toss, opts to bowl first against SRH
SRH skipper David Warner and DC captain Shreyas Iyer (Image: Indian Premier League's Twitter ). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) here at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. The last time these two teams met in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), SRH defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs.

SRH, who have secured 4 wins from 11 matches, are currently in the bottom half of the points table while DC, who have 7 wins from 11 games are placed on the second spot in the standings. SRH are coming into this game on the back of their 12-run loss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a low-scoring thriller. SRH have made three changes as they brought in Kane Williamson, Shahbaz Nadeem and Wriddhiman Saha.

On the other hand, this will be DC's first game since their 59-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The side has fielded an unchanged XI. DC playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje

SRH Playing XI: David Warner(c), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Jason Holder, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

US eases COVID-19 travel advisory for Bolivia, raises alert for Mauritius

The United States has eased its COVID-19 travel advisories for Bolivia and Panama while raising its alert for Mauritius amid a new surge of infections, the US State Department said in a Travel Advisory Update on Tuesday. This week, the foll...

IPL 13: Warner, Saha on song as SRH register best powerplay score this season

David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha were seen at their devastating best as SunRisers Hyderabad register the highest powerplay score for any team in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020. Both the batsmen helped SRH post 77 ...

1 dead,many injured in firing,violence during Durga idol

One person was killed and over two dozen people, including security personnel, were injured in firing and stone-pelting during goddess Durga idol immersion here, police said Tuesday, a day before the first phase of polling in the district a...

Pakistan SC rejects NAB plea to place Shehbaz Sharif on Exit Control List

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday declined a plea by the National Accountability Bureau NAB seeking to place the name of Shehbaz Sharif, President of the Pakistan Muslim League-N PML-N on the Exit Control List ECL. A two-member bench...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020