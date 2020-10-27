IPL 13: Delhi Capitals wins toss, opts to bowl first against SRH
Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) here at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.ANI | Dubai | Updated: 27-10-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 19:16 IST
Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) here at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. The last time these two teams met in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), SRH defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs.
SRH, who have secured 4 wins from 11 matches, are currently in the bottom half of the points table while DC, who have 7 wins from 11 games are placed on the second spot in the standings. SRH are coming into this game on the back of their 12-run loss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a low-scoring thriller. SRH have made three changes as they brought in Kane Williamson, Shahbaz Nadeem and Wriddhiman Saha.
On the other hand, this will be DC's first game since their 59-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The side has fielded an unchanged XI. DC playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje
SRH Playing XI: David Warner(c), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Jason Holder, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan. (ANI)
