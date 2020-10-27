Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crisis-ridden CSA announces impressive home season schedule, explores visiting Pakistan

The crisis in its house notwithstanding, Cricket South Africa on Tuesday announced an impressive home summer schedule including visits by Australia, England and Sri Lanka, while mulling a tour of Pakistan for the first time in more than a decade.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 27-10-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 20:46 IST
Crisis-ridden CSA announces impressive home season schedule, explores visiting Pakistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The crisis in its house notwithstanding, Cricket South Africa on Tuesday announced an impressive home summer schedule including visits by Australia, England and Sri Lanka, while mulling a tour of Pakistan for the first time in more than a decade. This is in addition to the permission the crisis-ridden body secured for a tour by England next month.

The development comes a day after CSA's 10-member Board of Directors resigned, clearing the decks for an interim administrative structure in the crisis-ridden body as sought by the country's olympic committee. The upcoming home summer will run from November 2020 to April 2021 and all the matches will be held behind closed doors in bio-secure bubbles as per government guidelines.

The England series was confirmed last week. "It comes as a result of many hours of dedication, negotiation and hard work by individuals behind the scenes to ensure that our fans have an exciting line-up of cricket to look forward to throughout the summer," Kugandrie Govender, CSA's acting CEO, said in a statement. "... Although the matches will be played behind closed doors, we will have enough entertainment to make them feel as though they are a part of match-day activities." Points earned from these assignments will be added to the ICC World Test Championships and World Cup Super League.

On behalf of the embattled organisation, Govender expressed his gratitude to the cricket boards of England, Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, who will also be touring South Africa. The home season will start with South Africa playing England in three matches in each of the white-ball formats from November 27 to December 9. Two Tests against Sri Lanka will follow from December 26 to January 7. The engagements against the islanders will be followed by the tour by Australia around February and March for three Tests, and Pakistan for three ODIs and three T20s, with the season concluding in April.

It will be Australia's first Test tour of South Africa since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. "The COVID-19 pandemic predictably forced many changes to the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP) and the traditional sequencing of scheduling matches in South Africa this season. This is why I am particularly proud of today's announcement," Govender said. Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed in a statement the men's national team will tour South Africa in April 2021 for three One-Day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals. "Pakistan has now agreed to fulfil its Future Tours Programme (FTP) commitment prior to visiting Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20Is. The schedule of both the series will be announced in due course." South Africa is also exploring the possibility to squeeze in a tour of Pakistan around January. The Proteas have not visited the country in more than a decade.

The release said a CSA delegation would soon leave for Pakistan to "perform a security assessment on the feasibility of the Proteas embarking on their first tour to Pakistan since 2007". In recent times, CSA has been plagued by allegations of racism, payment issues and malpractices in administration which has attracted the central government's attention. The en masse resignation came after several calls in the past months from a range of stakeholders, including the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA), for the Board of Directors to go.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai PM Prayuth vows to carry on despite calls to quit

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Tuesday dismissed calls from opposition parties to resign at a parliament session he had called to discuss months of protests demanding his departure and reforms to the powerful monarchy. I will not ...

Centre urged to implement Inner Line Permit in Meghalaya

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council KHADC of Meghalaya on Tuesday unanimously passed two resolutions asking the central and state governments to implement laws for restricting entry of outsiders to the tribal-dominated state. The KH...

Three dead as car rams into motorbike in Jabalpur district

Three persons died on the spot after the motorbike they were riding was hit by a car from behind near Panagar, around 20 kilometers from here, on Tuesday, the police said.Efforts were on to trace the car and its driver said Jabalpur police ...

Rugby-Ireland skipper Sexton insists on performance rather than points

Ireland must make performing well against France their primary focus for Saturdays decisive Six Nations clash and forget about the permutations that could see them crowned champions, captain Johnny Sexton said on Tuesday. A bonus point win ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020