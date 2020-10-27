Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saha, Warner power Sunrisers Hyderbad to 219/2 against DC

The Australian celebrated his 34th birthday with a half-century off just 25 balls, hitting two sixes and eight fours at the Dubai International Stadium. To Delhi's relief Ravichandran Ashwin (1/35) broke the 107-run opening stand in the 10th over as he dismissed danger man Warner, who was caught at extra cover by Axar Patel.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 27-10-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 21:14 IST
Saha, Warner power Sunrisers Hyderbad to 219/2 against DC
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@SunRisers)

Wriddhiman Saha stamped his class with a 45-ball 87 while captain David Warner hit a quick-fire half-century as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a mammoth 219 for two against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Warner (66), who looked in great nick, and Saha, playing his second game of the season, laid the base for Sunriser's huge total, the highest score in Dubai this season, while Manish Pandey (44 off 31balls) provided the final flourish in the team's must-win game.

Sent in to bat, both Warner and Saha went after the Delhi bowlers from the word go. Fully capitalising on the field restrictions, the duo smashed boundaries (11 fours and two sixes) every over to collect 77-runs in the first six overs, the best Poweplay figures of the season. In the sixth over, Warner smashed the tournament's leading wicket-taker Kagiso Rabada (0/54) for four boundaries and a six, helping the Sunrisers reach 100 runs in just 8.4 overs. Till Warner was taking on the bowlers, Saha played the second fiddle to perfection. The Australian celebrated his 34th birthday with a half-century off just 25 balls, hitting two sixes and eight fours at the Dubai International Stadium.

To Delhi's relief Ravichandran Ashwin (1/35) broke the 107-run opening stand in the 10th over as he dismissed danger man Warner, who was caught at extra cover by Axar Patel. With Warner gone, Saha hammered the Capitals bowlers all around the park. The wicketkeeper batsman reached his fifty in style with a boundary. He plundered 12 fours and two sixes before pacer Anrich Nortje (1/37) dismissed him in the 15th over.

Pandey and Kane Williamsion (11 not out) continued the assault on a listless Delhi bowling unit.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai PM Prayuth vows to carry on despite calls to quit

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Tuesday dismissed calls from opposition parties to resign at a parliament session he had called to discuss months of protests demanding his departure and reforms to the powerful monarchy. I will not ...

Centre urged to implement Inner Line Permit in Meghalaya

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council KHADC of Meghalaya on Tuesday unanimously passed two resolutions asking the central and state governments to implement laws for restricting entry of outsiders to the tribal-dominated state. The KH...

Three dead as car rams into motorbike in Jabalpur district

Three persons died on the spot after the motorbike they were riding was hit by a car from behind near Panagar, around 20 kilometers from here, on Tuesday, the police said.Efforts were on to trace the car and its driver said Jabalpur police ...

Rugby-Ireland skipper Sexton insists on performance rather than points

Ireland must make performing well against France their primary focus for Saturdays decisive Six Nations clash and forget about the permutations that could see them crowned champions, captain Johnny Sexton said on Tuesday. A bonus point win ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020