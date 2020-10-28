Left Menu
Soccer-Fabinho joins Van Dijk on Liverpool's defensive injury list

With centre back Joel Matip also ruled out with injury Klopp brought on teenager Rhys Williams to partner Joe Gomez at the back.

Reuters | Liverpool | Updated: 28-10-2020 04:18 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 04:18 IST
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp suffered another injury blow with Brazilian Fabinho joining Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in Tuesday's Champions League win over Midtjylland. Midfielder Fabinho has been filling in for Van Dijk in the centre of defence since the Dutchman suffered a serious knee injury in the Merseyside derby against Everton.

"It's exactly the last thing we needed," said Klopp, after Fabinho limped off in the first-half of the 2-0 win. "I know he felt a hamstring, and that's not good. He said he could have played on but no sprints, which doesn't help. We will see, we will know more after a scan but clearly it isn't good," he added.

With centre back Joel Matip also ruled out with injury Klopp brought on teenager Rhys Williams to partner Joe Gomez at the back. "Rhys Williams he's only 19-years old and I think he's played more Champions League games than Premier League games - that's rare. We're doing really well but its a shock for a team because now we have to sort that injury," added Klopp.

Klopp accepted that the Premier League champions were in a difficult period. "It was a tough night. It's a bit like in a marriage, there are good and bad times. It's not a bad time but it's a tricky time. 100% we have to stick together and fight harder and that's what the boys did tonight," he said.

The injury is likely to rule Fabinho out of Brazil's November World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay.

