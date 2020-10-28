Ind vs Aus: Adelaide to host day-night Test, MCG keeps Boxing Day match

Adelaide will host a day-night Test, and Melbourne Cricket Ground will keep the traditional Boxing Day Test as part of the four-match series between India and Australia, the Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Wednesday. The tour begins with the white ball fixtures with the ODIs being played on November 27, 29, and December 2 at Sydney Cricket Ground and at the Manuka Oval in Canberra respectively.

The first T20I will also be played in Canberra on December 4 and the rest two on December 6 and 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Test series will kick off on December 17 with a day-night encounter at the Adelaide Oval followed by a boxing day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The third and fourth Test will be played on January 7 and 15 at the Sydney Cricket Ground and Gabba "Across all three formats, Australia and India represents one of the great rivalries in world sport and we are delighted to welcome Virat Kohli's outstanding squad to Australian shores this summer," Nick Hockley, CA's Interim Chief Executive Officer said in an official statement.

"We have worked closely with the BCCI for many months to bring this tour to life, and I cannot speak more highly of the professional, thorough and collaborative manner with which they have approached this tour in these extraordinary and complex times," he added. Ahead of the Test series, India A will take on Australia A at Drummoyne Oval (December 6-8), and India will play Australia A in a day-night match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (December 11-13).

"We can't wait to host one of the world's best teams for a terrific summer of cricket with the SCG ready to host the third test in January. NSW loves its cricket and we are so pleased we could work hand in hand with Cricket Australia to make this series happen," said NSW Acting Minister for Sport, Geoff Lee. India's squad will arrive in Sydney on November 12 subject to Australian Border Force travel authorisation and the appropriate departure-approvals. The team will quarantine in Sydney prior to the first match of the series on November 27.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul, Navdeep Saini, and Mohammad Siraj have been included in India's 18-member squad for the upcoming Test series against Australia. In the T20I squad, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson have made their entry while Shubman Gill and Manish Pandey have made their foray into the ODI squad.

The selection committee has also said that four additional bowlers - Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel, and T. Natarajan will be travelling with the Indian contingent for the Australia tour while the BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma. (ANI)