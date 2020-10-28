Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Ponting explains why Stoinis, Hetmyer batted ahead of Iyer against SRH

After Delhi Capitals stumbled to an 88-run loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), head coach Ricky Ponting explained the reason behind sending skipper Shreyas Iyer at number six.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 28-10-2020 08:57 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 08:57 IST
IPL 13: Ponting explains why Stoinis, Hetmyer batted ahead of Iyer against SRH
Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

After Delhi Capitals stumbled to an 88-run loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), head coach Ricky Ponting explained the reason behind sending skipper Shreyas Iyer at number six. SRH showed no mercy as they thrashed Delhi Capitals here at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. In the match, the Delhi Capitals chase spluttered and faltered without ever kicking into top gear. Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer, who were promoted up the order, failed to leave a mark.

Ponting said with one down in the very first over, the side wanted to match the runs scored by SRH in the powerplay and hence Stonis and Hetmyer were sent ahead of skipper Iyer. "Chasing 220, with Rahane and Shikhar at the top, we thought if we lost an early wicket, we would have to match them (SRH) in the powerplay and get to 65 or 70," said Ponting in the post-match press conference.

"Stoinis has been in sensational form in the tournament so far, he was dying for an opportunity at the top-order. And as you saw, the second ball he faced, he whacked it over long-on. It didn't come off today but it was all circumstantial because we were chasing such a big total. Hetmyer at four and then Pant at five and Iyer at six. It was a bit of experimentation," he added. Wriddhiman Saha scored 87 runs for SRH as the side posted a total of more than 200 runs. Ponting said he expected to see Saha in the playing XI but was surprised by his gutsy knock.

"Our fielding has been a bit sloppy in the last couple of games and our batsmen have struggled to find any sort of rhythm. We expected this to happen. We knew that Kane may come back for this game so Bairstow may have to sit out, which meant Saha would have to come back as a wicketkeeper," said Ponting. "We had a good chat in the morning before the game started on how we wanted to play against Saha, and obviously Kane if he batted at no. 4. Saha played beautifully he actually surprised me," the coach added.

Saha and David Warner played knocks of 87 and 66 respectively as SunRisers Hyderabad smashed 219/2 in the allotted twenty overs. "We opened today with Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada as how big a wicket David Warner was. We knew Saha can be a dangerous player. I think they were 77 for none at the end of powerplay and they played beautifully," Ponting continued.

"As it has happened quite a few times in the tournament so far, when the teams have got on top of us, we've found it hard to drag it back. Today was a great example of that so we had some work to do on our all-round game," he said. With this win, SRH has moved to the sixth spot in the points table with 10 points while Delhi Capitals has slipped to the third spot with 14 points.

Delhi Capitals will next lock horns with Mumbai Indians on Saturday. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Always focus on delivering the best for team: Rashid Khan after heroics against DC

After helping his team defeat Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH bowler Rashid Khan said he always focuses on delivering the best performance for the team. I always have that thing in mind that whenever I have an opportunity to bowl, I...

Bihar poll: PM Modi urges people to participate in 'festival of democracy' while taking precautions against COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged voters to cast their votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election and participate in the festival of democracy while taking precautions against COVID-19. Polling began Wednesday mor...

Mani Ratnam, Jayendra Panchapakesan to present Tamil anthology 'Navarasa' for Netflix

Filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan are joining hands to present the Tamil film anthology Navarasa, based on the nine rasas or emotions for Netflix, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The nine short films will narrate storie...

Study reveals artificially sweetened drinks may not be healthier than sugary drinks

Sugary drinks and artificially sweetened beverages are associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, which suggests artificially sweetened beverages may not be the healthy alternative they are often claimed to be, according to a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020