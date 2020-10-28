IPL 13: Warner told me to play freely, says SRH batsman Saha

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) cricketer Wriddhiman Saha played a match-winning knock on Tuesday and the wicket-keeper batsman revealed that skipper David Warner had told him to play freely before the start of the game. SRH showed no mercy as they thrashed Delhi Capitals by 88 runs here at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Saha and Warner played knocks of 87 and 66 respectively and enabled SRH to get past the 200-run mark. Both the batsmen had also helped SRH post 77 runs inside the first six overs against Delhi Capitals here at the Dubai International Stadium.

Saha said he wanted to play freely and skipper Warner backed his point. "The first match I played, I had thought of how would I approach the game but in this match, I didn't think much just asked David (Warner) how to approach and he said 'play feely' and I too like playing freely. Then we took chances in the first six overs and then we carried the momentum," Saha told bowler Rashid in a video posted on iplt20.com.

Both batsmen had put together an opening stand of 107 runs, and finally, this partnership was broken in the 10th over by Ravichandran Ashwin as he dismissed Warner (66). "When David got out, I took over the charge and hammered the loose balls and converted them into boundaries," Saha said.

With this win, SRH has moved to the sixth spot in the points table with 10 points while Delhi Capitals has slipped to the third spot with 14 points. SRH will next lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday. (ANI)