Baseball-Dodgers' Turner removed from World Series game after positive COVID-19 test

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was removed from World Series Game Six in the eighth inning after news came through that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Major League Baseball said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 11:03 IST
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was removed from World Series Game Six in the eighth inning after news came through that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Major League Baseball said on Tuesday. Turner was unable to celebrate with his team mates but then returned to the field for a team photo, pulling off his mask, after they clinched the championship.

Members of the Dodgers were given masks before celebrating. The team would receive rapid tests when they return to their hotel rooms, according to ESPN.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said it was a "bittersweet" end to the season. "We're glad to done, I do think it is a great accomplishment for our players to get this season completed but obviously we are concerned when any of our players tests positive," he added.

"We learned during the game that Justin tested positive, he was immediately isolated to prevent any spread." The World Series was held entirely at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas with a limited number of fans in attendance to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Turner said he felt great and had "no symptoms at all". "Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine," he tweeted. "Can't believe I couldn't be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA."

MLB had gone almost two months without a positive test for the new coronavirus, which had threatened to derail the season amid outbreaks on the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

