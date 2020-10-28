Left Menu
Development News Edition

Going with clear mind is my biggest strength, focussed on dot balls against DC: Rashid

Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan says a clear mind is his biggest strength and he reaped the rewards for focussing on bowling more dot balls against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-10-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 11:25 IST
Going with clear mind is my biggest strength, focussed on dot balls against DC: Rashid

Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan says a clear mind is his biggest strength and he reaped the rewards for focussing on bowling more dot balls against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here. Going into Tuesday's do-or-die contest against DC, SRH registered a comfortable 88-run win to stay alive in the race for the play-offs. Rashid returned with incredible figures of 4-0-7-3 to make a significant contribution in Sunrisers' win.

"I just go with a clear mind, that's my biggest strength. I want to bowl a good line and length, no matter the situation. You have to mix up and play with the batsman's mind, and see the weak zone and strong zone...So I keep those things in mind," Rashid said at the post-match presentation ceremony. The Afghan bowled 17 dot balls in his four-over quota.

"Winning the game was the most important. The wicket was helping a lot. What I'm mainly focusing on is to bowl economically, whether I get wickets or not. Dot balls help me to get wickets and it also helps the other end to get wickets," he said. Sent in to bat, skipper David Warner (66 off 34) and Wriddhiman Saha (87 off 45) provided SRH with a scintillating start as they amassed 77 in the powerplay, the most by any team in this IPL.

"I think Warner has done a good job for us so far in this whole tournament, it is all about the requirement of the game, sometimes you have to be aggressive, sometimes you have to be defending. "He has been focussing on what the team needs. He is capable of these brilliant innings, it is good to see him dominate the bowlers today," Rashid said at the press-conference. On Saha's superb knock, Rashid said: "We have already seen he has a few hundreds in the IPL, we know how good a hitter he is. I think when he got an opportunity today, he grabbed with both hands and delivered. "He had that self belief, he realised that he can play a long innings for the team. It was his responsibility to give good start to the team." Asked how the team is thinking about its play-off chances, Rashid said: "We don't focus on what is going to happen, what the team will do with the table. We just need to focus on our game day.

"Next we play in Sharjah, it is simple and clear, just go and give 100 per cent and express yourself, forget about qualification, because it will put extra pressure on us." Sunrisers (10 points) have now moved up to sixth position with this win and captain Warner was a happy man. "The game before, we were disappointed with that chase. We defended in the last game, and with two world-class bowlers in (Anrich) Nortje and (Kagiso) Rabada we decided to go after it," said the Australian.

"I took a bit of responsibility at the top of the order...It's tough to play orthodox cricket in these conditions, so I have to open up 360 degrees," he said of his batting style. The skipper added that it was a difficult decision to leave out Jonny Bairstow and replace him with Saha but the move paid off.

"Incredible knock from Saha though and his strike-rate in the powerplay was incredible. Unfortunately he's got a little groin niggle but hopefully it isn't too bad," he added. Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said he won't be "bogged down" by the massive defeat. "We still have two games. One win is all we need - we've been waiting for that since the last three games. This loss is definitely going to motivate us. I think we lost it in the powerplay itself, when they got 70+ runs," he said.

"We need to have a strong and positive mindset. These losses are not going to put us down. We've been doing amazing before these three matches, and it shouldn't get to our heads." PTI AT APA ATK PM PM.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shraddha Kapoor set to essay shapeshift 'naagin' in trilogy

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is set to essay the role of a shapeshift naagin for the first time for a trilogy titled Nagin to be helmed by Vishal Furia. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on Twitter on Wed...

Bihar Polls: Balgudar villagers in Lakhisarai district boycott elections

Voters of Balgudar village in Lakhisarai district boycotted elections in protest against the construction of a museum on a playground. Booth number 115 wore a deserted look as the villagers decided not to cast their vote.The villagers are n...

India changes controversial land laws in disputed Kashmir

India has amended a law in Jammu and Kashmir allowing Indian citizens to buy land in the disputed territory, said officials, sparking opposition criticism about a steady erosion of the rights of Kashmiri people.A notification issued on Tues...

Schools in Delhi to remain closed till further notice: Sisodia

All schools in Delhi will continue to be closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday. Parents are not in favour of reopening schools either, Sisodia said at an on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020