Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-'Superman' Saha reminds his worth with bat ahead of Australia tour

Playing only his second match at this year's IPL, Saha smashed 87 off 45 balls in Sunrisers Hyderabad's 88-run romp against Delhi Capitals. "I got the opportunity for the second time this year and I took chances in the powerplay," he said after collecting the man-of-the-match award for his century stand with Hyderabad skipper David Warner.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 11:59 IST
Cricket-'Superman' Saha reminds his worth with bat ahead of Australia tour

Wriddhiman Saha issued a timely reminder of his worth as a batsman in Tuesday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Dubai as he vies with Rishabh Pant for the test wicketkeeper's role in India's upcoming tour of Australia. Saha, 36, is considered technically the best wicketkeeper in India but has not played a test match since his last against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Pant, 13 years younger and known for his flamboyant batting, was preferred for the series in New Zealand earlier this year. Playing only his second match at this year's IPL, Saha smashed 87 off 45 balls in Sunrisers Hyderabad's 88-run romp against Delhi Capitals.

"I got the opportunity for the second time this year and I took chances in the powerplay," he said after collecting the man-of-the-match award for his century stand with Hyderabad skipper David Warner. "It's easy to play when there's Warner at the other end. In the powerplay I just play my natural cricketing shots."

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was impressed by Saha's belligerent stand. "I know he can be a dangerous player," said the Delhi coach after his team's loss.

"But to come back in after a few games out and play like he did was a super knock and probably the difference in the game, to be honest." Pant smashed a blistering 159 not out in a Sydney test last year but his inconsistent batting of late has cost him his place in India's limited-overs squads where he was an automatic choice for the stumper's role.

'Superman' Saha, called so for his brilliant catching, will also take heart from India coach Ravi Shastri's endorsement of his performance. "To the best Glove Man in the world. Outstanding performance tonight," Shastri said on Twitter.

India will begin their four-test series with a day-night match in Adelaide from Dec. 17.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Europe must be more efficient with COVID policies - EU Council president

The situation in Europe, where coronavirus infections are surging, is serious and alarming and the bloc must be more efficient with testing, contact tracing, vaccine and quarantine policies, the EU Council President said. We need more effic...

Shraddha Kapoor set to essay shapeshift 'naagin' in trilogy

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is set to essay the role of a shapeshift naagin for the first time for a trilogy titled Nagin to be helmed by Vishal Furia. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on Twitter on Wed...

Bihar Polls: Balgudar villagers in Lakhisarai district boycott elections

Voters of Balgudar village in Lakhisarai district boycotted elections in protest against the construction of a museum on a playground. Booth number 115 wore a deserted look as the villagers decided not to cast their vote.The villagers are n...

India changes controversial land laws in disputed Kashmir

India has amended a law in Jammu and Kashmir allowing Indian citizens to buy land in the disputed territory, said officials, sparking opposition criticism about a steady erosion of the rights of Kashmiri people.A notification issued on Tues...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020