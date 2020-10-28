Left Menu
Will Pucovski joins Melbourne Stars for BBL

Melbourne Stars on Wednesday announced the signing of Victorian batsman Will Pucovski ahead of the tenth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Will Pucovski joins Melbourne Stars for BBL
Melbourne Stars Logo (Image: Melbourne Stars' Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Melbourne Stars on Wednesday announced the signing of Victorian batsman Will Pucovski ahead of the tenth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). Pucovski, who is currently in Adelaide with the Victorian squad, said he was looking forward to spending the summer with the Stars.

"I'm grateful to the Stars for giving me this opportunity to be involved in the BBL. It's always an exciting competition and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to expand my knowledge with senior players from around Australia and overseas," said Pucovski in an official statement Pucovski made his First-Class debut for Victoria in February 2017 and has made four centuries in his first 20 matches.

Stars have handed Pucovski his first BBL contract and head coach David Hussey said that the 22-year-old cricketer would add to the depth in the batting line up. "Will is an exceptional young talent who has been talked about at the highest levels for some time now. While he's spent the majority of his time so far in red ball cricket, we know he wants to continue to grow his game in all formats and we look forward to supporting him this season," said Hussey.

The Big Bash League will be played from December 3 this year and in the first match, Adelaide Strikers will be lock horns against Melbourne Renegades. (ANI)

