Left Menu
Development News Edition

F1 driver Pierre Gasly staying at AlphaTauri next year

The Frenchman has been one of the best drivers of the season, securing his first win at the Italian Grand Prix on September 6. AlphaTauri is the feeder team to Red Bull and Gasly had been touted to return there as a replacement for the struggling Alexander Albon in 2021.

PTI | Faenza | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 18:26 IST
F1 driver Pierre Gasly staying at AlphaTauri next year

Pierre Gasly will stay with AlphaTauri next year, the Formula One team said Wednesday. The Frenchman has been one of the best drivers of the season, securing his first win at the Italian Grand Prix on September 6.

AlphaTauri is the feeder team to Red Bull and Gasly had been touted to return there as a replacement for the struggling Alexander Albon in 2021. Gasly is ninth in the drivers' standings with 64 points, one behind Albon, and his fifth-place finish at last Sunday's Portuguese GP was his second-best result of the year.

"I feel we have a very strong relationship, we have managed to take every opportunity that's come our way," the 24-year-old Gasly said. "Winning my first Formula One race in Monza was a very special moment for me, and it was made extra sweet to deliver a second win in the team's history." Gasly started his F1 career late in the 2017 season with ToroRosso — as AlphaTauri was formerly known — before earning a promotion to Red Bull in 2019. Although he was demoted back down midway through last season, he finished second at the Brazilian GP in November.

"I hope he will remain in the Red Bull family for many seasons ahead. Since he came back to the team last year, he consistently showed extremely good performances," AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost said. "Pierre has proven to be highly competitive also thanks to his great race craft, extracting the car's potential at every race." AP SSC SSC.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Similipal National Park to reopen for visitors from November 1

The Similipal National Park in Odisha will reopen for tourists from November 1 amid strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols, the authorities of the park announced on Wednesday. The sanctuary in Mayurbhanj district was closed for visit...

South-west monsoon completely withdraws from Odisha: MeT

The south-west monsoon completely withdrew from the whole of Odisha on Wednesday, the Meteorological Centre here said. The monsoon had earlier pulled out of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Subarnapur, Bolangir and Nuapa...

WRAPUP 2-Turkey hits at "Crusades" against Islam in cartoons row with France

Turkeys president said on Wednesday that Western countries mocking Islam wanted to relaunch the Crusades, heightening a confrontation with France over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad that have stirred anger in Muslim-majority countries.In ...

SC to consider next week plea by SP MP Azam Khan's son against quashing of his election

The Supreme Court Wednesday said it would consider next week a plea of Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, against the Allahabad High Court order quashing his election to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Khan assail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020