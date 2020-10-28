Divij Sharan- Luke Bambridge pair in quarterfinals of Astana Open
India's Divij Sharan teamed up with Great Britain's Luke Bambridge to get past the pair of Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador winning 7-5, 4-6, 10-6 in one-hour 30 minutes and entering the doubles quarterfinals of the ATP 250 Astana Open being played at the National Tennis Centre at Nur-Sultan. The Indo-British pair will now play the second-seeded Australian pair of Max Purcell and Luke Saville in the quarterfinals
In the other second-round matches played today, the 22-year-old American Frances Tiafoe took one-hour 20 minutes to knock out the second seed Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 7-5, 6-3 in a battle of upcoming stars. Seventh-seeded American Tommy Paul and Belarusian Egor Gerasimov also moved into the last eight of the inaugural ATP event in Kazakhstan. Tiafoe's American compatriot seventh-seeded Tommy Paul outplayed Radu Albot of Moldova 6-4, 6-0 in 1 hour and 12 minutes. Belarusian Egor Gerasimov battled past Czech player Jiri Vesely 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 50 minutes to make it to the quarterfinals.
Australian fourth-seeded John Millman played solidly to tame crafty left-handed and former world number seven Fernando Verdasco of Spain 6-3, 6-4 win. (ANI)
