Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some Albanian soccer set to resume, but not the top division

It also wants to lower the value added tax for all soccer economic activities from 20% to 6%, cancel the not-paid fiscal obligations and draft a new law on sponsorship. Fidel Ylli, a left-wing Socialist lawmaker representing the government in the talks with the FPL, has said the Cabinet fully understands the requests but doesn't negotiate under pressure.

PTI | Tirana | Updated: 28-10-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:25 IST
Some Albanian soccer set to resume, but not the top division

The Albanian soccer federation decided Wednesday to end its boycott for all levels below the top division. The start of the season in September did not begin as scheduled after most of the top teams agreed not to play while they asked the government for more financial support.

Prime Minister Edi Rama has said that it has already fulfilled most of their requests. The federation has now told all the clubs below the top league to resume this weekend.

The Football Professional League, which is comprised of nine of the 10 clubs in the top division, will decide at a meeting of club presidents on Friday whether to resume the championship. The FPL has asked the government to exclude players from income tax for up to 10 years, increasing the period from two years. It also wants to lower the value added tax for all soccer economic activities from 20% to 6%, cancel the not-paid fiscal obligations and draft a new law on sponsorship.

Fidel Ylli, a left-wing Socialist lawmaker representing the government in the talks with the FPL, has said the Cabinet fully understands the requests but doesn't negotiate under pressure. Rama openly criticized club owners who want to "discharge in their clubs the financial obligations they owe to the state for the other business activities."

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's duchess Meghan seeks to delay court battle with newspaper

Meghan, the wife of Britains Prince Harry, has asked a London court to delay the trial of her privacy action against a British tabloid after a judge ruled the paper could amend its case to include details from a recently published biography...

Lift travel restrictions in Mumbai trains in non-peak hours: Maha to Rlys

The Maharashtra government has proposed to the railway authorities that general public be allowed to travel by Mumbai local trains during non-peak hours, officials said on Wednesday. The proposal will be forwarded to the Railway Board, said...

Pawar takes potshots at Maha Guv over his coffee table book

NCP president Sharad Pawar has taken potshots at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his coffee table book Jan Rajyapal, saying such a term does not exist in the Constitution and pointed to the absence of advice to Chief Ministe...

'Clear blockade immediately': JNU administration warns students

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU administration has issued a notice to students union president Aishe Ghosh and two others asking them to immediately clear the blockade on a road inside the universitys North Gate, failing which strict ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020