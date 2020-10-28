Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakshya Sen opts out of SaarLorLux Open after coach tests Covid-19 positive

Shuttler Lakshya Sen who was due to play the SaarLorLux Open in Germany this week has pulled out of the event after his coach DK Sen tested positive for Covid-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 21:00 IST
Lakshya Sen opts out of SaarLorLux Open after coach tests Covid-19 positive
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen (Photo/BAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Shuttler Lakshya Sen who was due to play the SaarLorLux Open in Germany this week has pulled out of the event after his coach DK Sen tested positive for Covid-19. Sen, his coach, and physio arrived in Saarbrucken on October 25 for the tournament where he is the defending champion and were advised to travel to Frankfurt for COVID testing.

The reports were received on October 27 where Sen and his physio came COVID negative but his coach came positive (asymptomatic). "So as to not hamper the functioning of the tournament and jeopardise the other players, Sen has pulled out of the event and informed the organisers," read the official statement.

Sen and his coach have requested another COVID test in order to determine their return date to India. Sen's participation in this tournament, the Denmark Open, and 15 days of training at Peter Gade Academy have been funded by TOPS. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump administration opens pristine Alaska forest to logging

The Trump administration on Wednesday finalized a plan to open vast portions of the nations largest national forest, the Tongass in Alaska, to logging. The move lifts longstanding restrictions on tree harvests in the southeastern Alaska for...

Slovakia extends partial lockdown to Nov. 8

Slovakias government has extended the countrys partial lockdown until Nov. 8, adding people with negative tests for coronavirus to the list of exceptions, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Wednesday. The government tightened restrictions ...

Iraq reports 4,043 new COVID-19 cases, 463,951 in total

Baghdad Iraq, October 28 ANIXinhua The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Wednesday 4,043 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of nationwide infections to 463,951. The ministry also reported 46 new deaths and 2,929 more recovered ca...

Refugee team of 6 athletes planned for Tokyo Paralympics

A refugee team of up to six athletes is expected to compete at next years Tokyo Paralympics, the International Paralympic Committee said Wednesday. The IPC said it would help and fund potential athletes to hit entry standards for the games....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020