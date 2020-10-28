Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Great comeback after powerplay, says MI all-rounder Krunal

Jasprit Bumrah bowled brilliantly to pick three wickets for just 14 runs from his four overs as top-ranked Mumbai Indians restricted second-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore to 164/6 in their 20 overs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 21:35 IST
IPL 13: Great comeback after powerplay, says MI all-rounder Krunal
Mumbai Indians in action against RCB (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Jasprit Bumrah bowled brilliantly to pick three wickets for just 14 runs from his four overs as top-ranked Mumbai Indians restricted second-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore to 164/6 in their 20 overs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. While Virat Kohli (9) and AB de Villiers (15) failed to rise to the challenge, Devdutt Padikkal hit a 45-ball 74 as he continued to impress in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. Towards the end, it took some lusty blows from Gurkeerat Singh Mann (14* off 11) and Washington Sundar (10* off 6) to help RCB finish with a competitive total.

The last five overs saw RCB score just 35 runs for the loss of four wickets after they started well at the top and MI all-rounder Krunal Pandya hinted at the same while speaking to the host broadcasters during the mid innings break. "Guess it's a great comeback after the powerplay. Wicket is good to bat on and we bowled in the right areas in the second half and we got the result as well," he explained.

Bumrah was undoubtedly the star of the show with the ball for MI and Krunal said that the pacer once again delivered when it was needed. "He has done that so many times for us and today he did it when it mattered the most, he has always delivered," he said.

Asked about his own performance with the ball as he looked to keep things economical, Krunal said: "I always back my strength and my strength is varying the pace and I stuck with that , backing myself to do the same thing." Krunal said that the team would have happily taken the RCB score while chasing at the start of the innings. "Overall it was a good effort and before the start of the first innings, if someone had said you have to chase 165, we would have taken that," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump administration opens pristine Alaska forest to logging

The Trump administration on Wednesday finalized a plan to open vast portions of the nations largest national forest, the Tongass in Alaska, to logging. The move lifts longstanding restrictions on tree harvests in the southeastern Alaska for...

Slovakia extends partial lockdown to Nov. 8

Slovakias government has extended the countrys partial lockdown until Nov. 8, adding people with negative tests for coronavirus to the list of exceptions, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Wednesday. The government tightened restrictions ...

Iraq reports 4,043 new COVID-19 cases, 463,951 in total

Baghdad Iraq, October 28 ANIXinhua The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Wednesday 4,043 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of nationwide infections to 463,951. The ministry also reported 46 new deaths and 2,929 more recovered ca...

Refugee team of 6 athletes planned for Tokyo Paralympics

A refugee team of up to six athletes is expected to compete at next years Tokyo Paralympics, the International Paralympic Committee said Wednesday. The IPC said it would help and fund potential athletes to hit entry standards for the games....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020