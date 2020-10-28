Injured Shadab Khan ruled out of 1st ODI against Zimbabwe
The Pakistan Cricket Board said Wednesday that the all-rounder had stiffness in his left leg during an intra-squad warm-up match in Lahore on Friday. The PCB said Khan will continue his rehabilitation “and a further update will be provided ahead of the second ODI.” Rawalpindi will host the three-match ODI series and also the three Twenty20s in empty stadiums.PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-10-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 22:28 IST
Pakistan vice captain Shadab Khan will miss Friday's first one-day international against Zimbabwe because of a leg injury. The Pakistan Cricket Board said Wednesday that the all-rounder had stiffness in his left leg during an intra-squad warm-up match in Lahore on Friday.
The PCB said Khan will continue his rehabilitation “and a further update will be provided ahead of the second ODI.” Rawalpindi will host the three-match ODI series and also the three Twenty20s in empty stadiums. Lahore was initially scheduled to host the Twenty20 series from Nov. 7-10, but it was moved to Rawalpindi because of expected smog.
- READ MORE ON:
- Khan
- Lahore
- Shadab Khan
- Rawalpindi
ALSO READ
Imran Khan government will be sent packing before January says PML(N)
Polls to 11 RS seats in UP, Uttarakhand on Nov 9
Jharkhand Police detains man with 1,000 passports, Rs 10 lakh cash
Uttarakhand CM reviews status of Centre-run schemes in state
Rajya Sabha polls for 11 seats from UP, Uttarakhand to be held on Nov 9