Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suryakumar Yadav must be disappointed to not have donned blue for India, says Pollard

After registering a comprehensive five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians' skipper Kieron Pollard said that Suryakumar Yadav would be disappointed to not be selected for the Indian team.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 28-10-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 23:45 IST
Suryakumar Yadav must be disappointed to not have donned blue for India, says Pollard
Kieron Pollard with Suryakumar Yadav (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a comprehensive five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians' skipper Kieron Pollard said that Suryakumar Yadav would be disappointed to not be selected for the Indian team. Mumbai Indians chased down a total of 165 with five wickets in hand and five balls to spare. Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten knock of 79 runs to take his team over the line. For RCB, Mohammad Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets each.

With this win, Mumbai Indians have gone to the top of the points table with 16 points from 12 matches while RCB is in the third spot with 14 points from 12 matches. "We lost a few wickets but Surya took us home. Imagine, someone, coming in at that number and batting at that strike rate despite a wicket going down. The most he can do is continue performing for us. As an individual, if you continue to be consistent, the rewards will come," Pollard told host-broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"I have always done what the team wants me to do. If the team performs well, I am happy. Deep down inside he (Surya) must be very very disappointed to not have donned the blue for India," he added. Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal played a knock of 74 runs but Jasprit Bumrah's three-wicket haul helped Mumbai restrict RCB to 164/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

For Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah scalped three wickets while Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, and Pollard took one wicket each. "I try to analyse. I got the wicket of ABD. We can't just depend on Bumrah. But we would want other guys to step up as it is a team game," said Pollard.

Mumbai will next take on Delhi Capitals on Saturday, October 31 at the Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

Entertainment News Roundup: Comedian Jon Stewart to return to TV on Apple's streaming service; AMC to reopen eight theaters in California

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany to go into circuit-break lockdown as coronavirus surges

Germany will impose an emergency month-long lockdown that includes the closure of restaurants, gyms and theatres to reverse a spike in coronavirus cases that risks overwhelming hospitals, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.We need t...

U.S. rejection throws WTO leadership race into confusion

The World Trade Organizations bid to select a new leader was plunged into uncertainty on Wednesday after the United States rejected the Nigerian woman proposed as the global trade watchdogs next director-general.Just six days before the U.S...

Arrest made in 2008 kidnapping of New York Times journalist

An Afghan man has been brought to the United States to face charges in the 2008 gunpoint kidnapping of a journalist for The New York Times and two other men in Afghanistan, federal authorities announced Wednesday. The charges against Haji N...

Fire at garbage dumping site in Noida, none hurt

A fire broke out at a garbage dumping site in Noidas Sector 54 late on Wednesday night, officials saidFive fire tenders were rushed to the spot which brought the blaze under control in around 45 minutes, a police spokesperson said.&#160; Fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020