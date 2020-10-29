Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Correa on target as virus-hit Lazio get draw at Club Brugge

But the home side grew as a force as the half wore on and Charles de Ketelaere should have had them level when he collected a pass six metres from goal but skewed his shot wide when it seemed easier to hit the target. Brugge found their equaliser just before halftime though after Lazio defender Patric Gabarron wrapped his arms around Mats Rits at a corner.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 03:30 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 03:30 IST
Soccer-Correa on target as virus-hit Lazio get draw at Club Brugge

Joaquin Correa scored early for a depleted Lazio but his side were held to a 1-1 draw by Club Brugge in an entertaining Champions League Group F clash at the Jan Breydel Stadion on Wednesday. Hans Vanaken equalised for the home team from the penalty spot before the break, and it was Brugge who created the better chances in the second period without reward.

Lazio were missing a number of their leading players following a COVID-19 scare in their camp with striker Ciro Immobile and midfielders Luis Alberto, Manuel Lazzari, Lucas Leiva and Djavan Anderson all staying in Rome. Lazio and Brugge have four points at the top of the group after two rounds, with Borussia Dortmund on three and Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg yet to break their duck.

Lazio looked the more likely to score in the early stages and were rewarded for their ambition after 14 minutes when Correa produced a neat piece of skill on the edge of the box to wrong-foot Brugge defender Simon Deli and curl the ball into the corner of the net. But the home side grew as a force as the half wore on and Charles de Ketelaere should have had them level when he collected a pass six metres from goal but skewed his shot wide when it seemed easier to hit the target.

Brugge found their equaliser just before halftime though after Lazio defender Patric Gabarron wrapped his arms around Mats Rits at a corner. Referee Anthony Taylor initially waved play on but was drawn to the pitch-side screen to review the decision and pointed to the spot for Vanaken to convert.

Emmanuel Dennis was denied by Lazio goalkeeper Pepe Reina from a tight angle, before the experienced gloveman saved superbly to keep out Rits’s header and Eduard Sobol shot wide at the back post as Brugge finished strongly.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Sub Rashford nets rapid hat-trick as United crush Leipzig

Substitute Marcus Rashford scored a superb quickfire hat-trick for Manchester United as they overwhelmed Germanys RB Leipzig 5-0 at Old Trafford in Champions League group H on Wednesday. The striker, in the headlines recently due to his cam...

Soccer-Barcelona overcome Juve as Morata has three goals disallowed

Ousmane Dembele struck early and Lionel Messi converted a late penalty as Barcelona won 2-0 at Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday after Alvaro Morata had three goals disallowed for offside for the Serie A side.Dembele struck with...

Democrats raise concerns about U.S. Postal delays ahead of election

Democrats in Congress on Wednesday said reported delays in mail deliveries in some U.S. cites could jeopardize delivery of ballots ahead of next weeks presidential election.U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington late Tuesday order...

U.S. rejection throws WTO leadership race into confusion

The World Trade Organizations bid to select a new leader was plunged into uncertainty on Wednesday after the United States rejected the Nigerian woman proposed as the global trade watchdogs next director-general. Just six days before the U....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020