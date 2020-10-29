Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Sotutu gets first start for settled All Blacks

Sotutu has replaced Ardie Savea at number eight, while Karl Tu'inukuafe comes in for Joe Moody at loosehead prop, while experienced lock Sam Whitelock has also returned to the starting side in place of Tupou Vaa'i. Savea remained in New Zealand for the birth of his second child, while Moody was battling concussion after a head knock in the 27-7 victory over the Wallabies at Eden Park earlier this month.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 29-10-2020 06:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 06:26 IST
Rugby-Sotutu gets first start for settled All Blacks

Hoskins Sotutu will make his first test start as New Zealand coach Ian Foster made just three changes to his starting lineup to face Australia in the opening Tri-Nations clash in Sydney on Saturday. Sotutu has replaced Ardie Savea at number eight, while Karl Tu'inukuafe comes in for Joe Moody at loosehead prop, while experienced lock Sam Whitelock has also returned to the starting side in place of Tupou Vaa'i.

Savea remained in New Zealand for the birth of his second child, while Moody was battling concussion after a head knock in the 27-7 victory over the Wallabies at Eden Park earlier this month. Whitelock missed the Eden Park game after he presented with concussion symptoms following the 16-16 draw in the first game in Wellington.

Sotutu came off the bench in the first two tests against the Wallabies earlier this month and Foster said he had deserved his first test start. "He's had plenty of minutes already in the Bledisloe Cup series and he's ready to go," Foster said in a statement. "He's excited. It's a chance to start his first test so it's pretty special for him."

Ngani Laumape has also returned to the squad after he broke his arm in Super Rugby Aotearoa and moved onto the replacements' bench while Tyrel Lomax has come onto the bench for Nepo Laulala, who is also on paternity leave. Rieko Ioane was also brought back onto the bench after he was a late withdrawal from the Eden Park game.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

FBI warns ransomware assault threatens US healthcare system

The FBI and two federal agencies say cyber criminals are unleashing a major ransomware assault against the US healthcare system. Independent security experts say it has already hobbled at least four US hospitals this month, and could poten...

Press, social media blocking serious charges against Biden: Trump

US President Donald Trump has accused both the mainstream and social media companies of blocking serious charges of corruption against his rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, saying the situation was causing America to ex...

Canada border officer had concerns about interviewing Huawei CFO ahead of arrest

A Canadian border officer told a court on Wednesday he had concerns about intercepting and interviewing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou before police arrested her on a warrant from the United States almost two years ago. Scott K...

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll passes 90,000

Mexicos health ministry reported on Wednesday 5,595 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 495 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 906,863 and the death toll to 90,309.Health officials have said the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020